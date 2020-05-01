News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 02
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Russian minister and his deputy infected with COVID-19
Russian minister and his deputy infected with COVID-19
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities of the Russian Federation Vladimir Yakushev and his deputy Dmitry Volkov have been infected with coronavirus, reports TASS, citing the press service of the ministry.

“I’ll be undergoing treatment under doctors’ supervision at a city hospital. I’m still in touch,” the press service cited Yakushev.

Deputy Minister Nikita Stasishin has been appointed acting minister. The press service added that Yakushev’s and Volkov’s diagnoses were confirmed through computer tomography.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ameria Bank representative: Crisis caused by pandemic won't lead to Armenian financial system's collapse
According to him, the banks and financial mediators...
 Japan to start anti-coronavirus drugs to 43 countries
The drug was developed as an...
 Police Colonel: Gloves and face masks have been given to all Karabakh police officers at checkpoints
During a joint press conference in Stepanakert today...
 Armenian analyst: US actions against Tehran don't correspond to humanitarian approach
According to him, Iran is under US sanctions and...
 Official: Temperature of all citizens entering Karabakh is being checked
“All our health workers are provided with the necessary protective equipment...
 Trump says COVID-19 comes from the Chinese lab
"And I think the World Health Organization [WHO] should be ashamed of themselves...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos