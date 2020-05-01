Russian minister and his deputy infected with COVID-19

Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities of the Russian Federation Vladimir Yakushev and his deputy Dmitry Volkov have been infected with coronavirus, reports TASS, citing the press service of the ministry.
“I’ll be undergoing treatment under doctors’ supervision at a city hospital. I’m still in touch,” the press service cited Yakushev.
Deputy Minister Nikita Stasishin has been appointed acting minister. The press service added that Yakushev’s and Volkov’s diagnoses were confirmed through computer tomography.