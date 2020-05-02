News
Tanzania constitutional and legal affairs minister dies
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

On Friday, Tanzania’s President John Magufuli announced the death of the country’s Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs Augustine Mahiga, The Star daily of Kenya reported.

A statement from Tanzania's State House said Mahiga, 74, died while being rushed to a hospital.

The statement, however, did not indicate what killed the minister, only stating that he died after a short illness.

Mahiga was the third senior politician to die in Tanzania within the past 11 days.

On Thursday, Tanzania suspended Parliament after two MPs died in a row in mysterious circumstances.

 

 
