Tanzania constitutional and legal affairs minister dies

On Friday, Tanzania’s President John Magufuli announced the death of the country’s Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs Augustine Mahiga, The Star daily of Kenya reported.
A statement from Tanzania's State House said Mahiga, 74, died while being rushed to a hospital.
The statement, however, did not indicate what killed the minister, only stating that he died after a short illness.
Mahiga was the third senior politician to die in Tanzania within the past 11 days.
On Thursday, Tanzania suspended Parliament after two MPs died in a row in mysterious circumstances.