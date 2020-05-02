Kim Jong Un reappears in public after 20-day absence

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a fertilizer factory completion ceremony, state media reported Saturday, his first public appearance after 20 days of absence that sparked rumors about his health, Yonhap reported.
The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) informed that Kim cut the tape at the ceremony marking the completion of Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory in Sunchon, north of Pyongyang, on Friday.
Photos released by KCNA showed Kim with a smile on his face, but they did not show any signs of an illness.
Accompanying Kim were his sister Kim Yo Jong, Pak Pong Ju, vice chairman of the WKP's Central Committee, Premier Kim Jae Ryong, and other senior officials, according to KCNA.