News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 02
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Kim Jong Un reappears in public after 20-day absence
Kim Jong Un reappears in public after 20-day absence
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a fertilizer factory completion ceremony, state media reported Saturday, his first public appearance after 20 days of absence that sparked rumors about his health, Yonhap reported.

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) informed that Kim cut the tape at the ceremony marking the completion of Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory in Sunchon, north of Pyongyang, on Friday.

Photos released by KCNA showed Kim with a smile on his face, but they did not show any signs of an illness.

Accompanying Kim were his sister Kim Yo Jong, Pak Pong Ju, vice chairman of the WKP's Central Committee, Premier Kim Jae Ryong, and other senior officials, according to KCNA.

North Korean leader Kim (C) smiles while joining a fertilizer factory completion ceremony in this photo released by KCNA on May 2, 2020. This marked his first public appearance after 20 days of absence that sparked rumors about his health. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos