Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,273 in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday 11am, a total of 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Friday morning, 2,148 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

Overall, 2,273 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Saturday morning.

A total of 23,142 tests have been conducted so far, and 1,227 people are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 1,010 COVID-19 patients—33 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 33 others have died in Armenia from the disease.