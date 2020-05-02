News
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,273 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday 11am, a total of 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Friday morning, 2,148 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

Overall, 2,273 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Saturday morning.

A total of 23,142 tests have been conducted so far, and 1,227 people are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 1,010 COVID-19 patients—33 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 33 others have died in Armenia from the disease.
Read more:
All
From which countries was Armenia citizens’ return to homeland organized?
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson presented respective information…
 5,000 people in Russia have applied to embassy to return to Armenia
Since March 22, the total number of applications has exceeded 8,500, the Armenian MFA spokesperson said…
 29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Gegharkunik in last 2 days
The provincial governor announced about this on his Facebook page…
 First case of COVID-19 is reported in Armenia village
The infected person had attended a funeral in another village…
 28 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in critical condition
The minister of health informed…
 COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in Karvachar community of Karabakh
The Artsakh Information Headquarters reported…
