Saturday
May 02
Armenia political scientist: We will be in crisis situation at least until 2022
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

We [Armenia] will be in a crisis situation—in coronavirus and socioeconomic terms—at least until 2022. Political scientist Andranik Tevanyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"It is clear that it is no longer possible to expect quality management and positive results from the current power [in the country]; all their limits are exhausted.

The Prime Minister deprived himself of the last chance to change the form and content of governance in the state of emergency. He has become a source of additional, very serious crisis.

We [Armenia] will be in a crisis situation—in coronavirus and socioeconomic terms—at least until 2022; and that, in general, it will lead to security consequences.

Now the situation is such that every day has a price of a year. If you do not solve the problem today, then tomorrow you will get a multiple of it and find yourself in an even worse situation.

When there is a fire in the house, talking about the color of the walls is evidence of insanity. Let's put out the fire together, and then we will think about the interior," Tevanyan wrote, in particular.
