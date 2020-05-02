Armenia defense minister visits Karabakh military units

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan paid a working visit to the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army within the framework of military cooperation between the two Armenian states. The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs about this.
Accompanied by his Artsakh colleague Jalal Harutyunyan, the defense minister of Armenia visited a number of military units of the Defense Army.
Also, Tonoyan praised the current level of military cooperation between the two Armenian states and, in this context, the qualitative indicators of all the measures which the Defense Army carries out.
During the working visit, the priority directions for further actions, which should be at the core of the military cooperation agenda, were also clarified.