13 people are arrested in connection with incidents in Armenia’s Gavar

YEREVAN. – Thirteen people have been arrested along the lines of the criminal case which the Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating on the incidents that occurred in Gavar. This was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the Committee's Information and Public Relations Department.

Fifteen people have been charged in this criminal cases, and for 13 of them the court has granted the motions to arrest them as a pretrial measure.

Another person was charged in the criminal case and a motion was filed with the court to also arrest him as a pretrial measure. A decision was also made to arrest another two people.

The investigation into this criminal case is still in progress.

A shootout took place in Gavar Tuesday between a group of people from this town and some residents of Noratus village. As a result, Zorik Paronikyan, an investigator, and a young resident of Noratus sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Four others were wounded, two of whom were taken to a Yerevan hospital and the other two—to Gavar hospital. But some hours after the incident, the relatives of the dead entered the Gavar hospital—despite police presence there, broke windows and doors, and stabbed two of the aforesaid wounded—to exact revenge—in the hospital room, as well as one other person.