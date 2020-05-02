News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 02
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in Karvachar community of Karabakh
COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in Karvachar community of Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT. – By the April 14 decision of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Commandant, temporary restrictions on the right of persons to free movement were imposed in several communities due to the COVID-19 situation. This was reported by the Artsakh Information Headquarters.

By the decisions of April 17 and 28, the aforesaid restrictions were removed in some of these communities.

But according to Saturday's decision of the Commandant, the previous decision is considered invalid;; that is, the previously imposed restrictions are lifted in Karvachar community of Shahumyan Region as well.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
From which countries was Armenia citizens’ return to homeland organized?
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson presented respective information…
 5,000 people in Russia have applied to embassy to return to Armenia
Since March 22, the total number of applications has exceeded 8,500, the Armenian MFA spokesperson said…
 29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Gegharkunik in last 2 days
The provincial governor announced about this on his Facebook page…
 First case of COVID-19 is reported in Armenia village
The infected person had attended a funeral in another village…
 28 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in critical condition
The minister of health informed…
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,273 in Armenia
A total of 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos