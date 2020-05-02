COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in Karvachar community of Karabakh

STEPANAKERT. – By the April 14 decision of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Commandant, temporary restrictions on the right of persons to free movement were imposed in several communities due to the COVID-19 situation. This was reported by the Artsakh Information Headquarters.
By the decisions of April 17 and 28, the aforesaid restrictions were removed in some of these communities.
But according to Saturday's decision of the Commandant, the previous decision is considered invalid;; that is, the previously imposed restrictions are lifted in Karvachar community of Shahumyan Region as well.