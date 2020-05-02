Lawyer: Armenia parliament deputy speaker received concussion

YEREVAN. – National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Deputy Speaker Alen Simonyan received a concussion as a result of the fight with Artur Danielyan, a member of the opposition Adeqvat union. Simonyan's lawyer Aleksandr Sirunyan informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
"Alen Simonyan was in hospital for three days," he said. "But he is already at home, he has a headache, dizziness, and swelling at the spot of the blow."
The lawyer also mentioned that a blow to the head had taken place, but the investigation shall find out as a result of what Danielyan's nose was broken, as after this incident, a fight took place with the participation of five people, during which both Alen Simonyan and Artur Danielyan received blows.
Sirunyan also mentioned that the police report on the criminal case into this incident was transferred to the Special Investigation Service.
A scuffle took place Wednesday evening between NA vice-speaker Alen Simonyan and Adeqvat union member Artur Danielyan on a street in downtown Yerevan. According to Simonyan, Danielyan cursed at him, after which he hit Danielyan on the nose with his head, breaking Danielyan's nose. And Artur Danielyan's lawyer stated that his client needs surgery.