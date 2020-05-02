First case of COVID-19 is reported in Armenia village

The first case of coronavirus was registered in Tsovazard village of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia. Aramayis Yengoyan, the mayor of this rural community, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
"The infected person is a 34-year-old man," said the mayor. “He attended a funeral in Ddmashen village, from where he became infected. His condition is good, four members of his family are isolated."
Yengoyan added that there are COVID-19 cases in Ddmashen village, too.
He noted that the circle of contact of this man is not large—just several neighbors, and have isolated themselves.