News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 02
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
First case of COVID-19 is reported in Armenia village
First case of COVID-19 is reported in Armenia village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The first case of coronavirus was registered in Tsovazard village of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia. Aramayis Yengoyan, the mayor of this rural community, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"The infected person is a 34-year-old man," said the mayor. “He attended a funeral in Ddmashen village, from where he became infected. His condition is good, four members of his family are isolated."

Yengoyan added that there are COVID-19 cases in Ddmashen village, too.

He noted that the circle of contact of this man is not large—just several neighbors, and have isolated themselves.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
From which countries was Armenia citizens’ return to homeland organized?
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson presented respective information…
 5,000 people in Russia have applied to embassy to return to Armenia
Since March 22, the total number of applications has exceeded 8,500, the Armenian MFA spokesperson said…
 29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Gegharkunik in last 2 days
The provincial governor announced about this on his Facebook page…
 28 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in critical condition
The minister of health informed…
 COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in Karvachar community of Karabakh
The Artsakh Information Headquarters reported…
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,273 in Armenia
A total of 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos