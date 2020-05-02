Pastinfo.am. Armenia ex-official’s son’s mother, wife are called to National Security Service

YEREVAN. – The mother and wife of Gurgen Khachatryan, co-founder of the Galaxy Group of Companies—and the son of ex-Minister of Finance and State Revenue Committee former chairman Gagik Khachatryan, have been called to the National Security Service (NSS). Pastinfo.am reported this, citing its source.
In addition, one of the drivers was detained, and several dozen employees of Galaxy were taken to the NSS.
Earlier, we reported that a search is underway at the home of Ara Khachatryan, the newly appointed director of Ucom, a mobile network operator and internet service provider in Armenia, which is part of the Galaxy Group of Companies.
On Tuesday, Gurgen Khachatryan announced that senior officials in the country had demanded to sell Ucom, but he added that they will not give in to these pressures and Ucom will not be sold.
This statement was followed by a large-scale investigation by law enforcement agencies, which conducted searches at the residences and business offices of the Khachatryan family.
In addition, a new charge was brought against Gurgen Khachatryan, and a motion to arrest him was submitted to the court.