Lawyer: Armenia National Security Service unlawfully trying to search Ucom company ex-director’s office

The National Security Service (NSS) officers are at Ucom company where the office of the new director, Ara Khachatryan, is also located. Amram Makinyan, one of Khachatryan's lawyers, announced this on Facebook livestream.
According to him, the court has allowed the NSS to conduct a search in Ara Khachatryan's office, but the NSS officers are illegally trying to search the office of former director Hayk Yesayan, too.
"I have asked Ara Khachatryan not to take part in this illegal action and not to be present at any illegal action," Makinyan added, in particular.