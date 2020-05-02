News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 02
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Lawyer: Armenia National Security Service unlawfully trying to search Ucom company ex-director’s office
Lawyer: Armenia National Security Service unlawfully trying to search Ucom company ex-director’s office
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


The National Security Service (NSS) officers are at Ucom company where the office of the new director, Ara Khachatryan, is also located. Amram Makinyan, one of Khachatryan's lawyers, announced this on Facebook livestream.

According to him, the court has allowed the NSS to conduct a search in Ara Khachatryan's office, but the NSS officers are illegally trying to search the office of former director Hayk Yesayan, too.

"I have asked Ara Khachatryan not to take part in this illegal action and not to be present at any illegal action," Makinyan added, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos