Armenia PM attends parliament majority faction meeting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A meeting of the majority My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia took place Saturday at the office of the ruling Civil Contract party, in which Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also took part. My Step faction MP Hovik Aghazaryan informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this, noting that the meeting lasted about two hours.

"Before the plenary session of the party, we gather and discuss agenda issues; we had such a meeting today," he added. "Also, each committee presented issues within its domain, and we stated our positions."

To note, after this meeting, Prime Minister Pashinyan left without answering journalists' questions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
