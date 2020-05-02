5,000 people in Russia have applied to embassy to return to Armenia

YEREVAN. – The embassy of Armenia in Russia has received an application from 5,000 applicants, most of who have applied after April 18. Since March 22, the total number of applications has exceeded 8,500. Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, told Armenpress about this.
"Since March 20, 1,200 Armenian citizens have been accommodated in hotels [in Russia]," she said, in particular. "Currently, there are 350 Armenian citizens in hotels, guesthouses, and temporary shelters provided by the embassy, and they are provided with food and basic necessities."
According to Naghdalyan, the embassy of Armenia in Russia maintains a permanent contact with two dozen Armenian citizens and medical staff in the Russian medical institutions and, if necessary, provides appropriate accessories.
"Assistance is also provided to eight Armenian citizens being treated at home with a diagnosis of coronavirus," she added. "A food basket is provided on a permanent basis for 45 [Armenian citizen] families that are at home in self-isolation and in a difficult financial situation."
As a result of seven charter flights organized in April, about 1,500 citizens returned to Armenia from Russia, and more than 1,300 of them—on a free basis. Numerous works have been carried out in cooperation with benefactors and community organizations.