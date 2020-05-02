From which countries was Armenia citizens’ return to homeland organized?

YEREVAN. – Under the conditions of restrictions due to the novel coronavirus, the implementation of each flight involves a multi-layered procedure of actions. Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Republic of Armenia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (RA MFA) of the, told Armenpress about this.
"The Yerevan-Erbil-Yerevan special flight was carried out on April 24, transporting 21 RA citizens wishing to return to Armenia from Iraq, as well as transporting 133 Iraqi citizens to Erbil," she added, in particular. “On April 27 (…), 18 RA citizens were transported on a bus from Warsaw to Minsk, from where they returned to Armenia on board a Minsk-Yerevan flight.
On April 28, the Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv charter flight was operated, with RA 120 citizens and 25 Ukrainian citizens with the right of entry to the RA returned to Armenia.
The return of our citizens has also taken place from Syria. On April 29 (…), the safe transfer of RA citizens to Damascus was organized, after which they flew from Damascus to Yerevan, together with three other citizens.
I would like to specially emphasize that all our citizens who returned to Armenia as a result of the above-mentioned measures are in a 14-day mandatory quarantine.”