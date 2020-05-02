News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 02
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
From which countries was Armenia citizens’ return to homeland organized?
From which countries was Armenia citizens’ return to homeland organized?
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Under the conditions of restrictions due to the novel coronavirus, the implementation of each flight involves a multi-layered procedure of actions. Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Republic of Armenia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (RA MFA) of the, told Armenpress about this.

"The Yerevan-Erbil-Yerevan special flight was carried out on April 24, transporting 21 RA citizens wishing to return to Armenia from Iraq, as well as transporting 133 Iraqi citizens to Erbil," she added, in particular. “On April 27 (…), 18 RA citizens were transported on a bus from Warsaw to Minsk, from where they returned to Armenia on board a Minsk-Yerevan flight.

On April 28, the Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv charter flight was operated, with RA 120 citizens and 25 Ukrainian citizens with the right of entry to the RA returned to Armenia.

The return of our citizens has also taken place from Syria. On April 29 (…), the safe transfer of RA citizens to Damascus was organized, after which they flew from Damascus to Yerevan, together with three other citizens.

I would like to specially emphasize that all our citizens who returned to Armenia as a result of the above-mentioned measures are in a 14-day mandatory quarantine.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
5,000 people in Russia have applied to embassy to return to Armenia
Since March 22, the total number of applications has exceeded 8,500, the Armenian MFA spokesperson said…
 29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Gegharkunik in last 2 days
The provincial governor announced about this on his Facebook page…
 First case of COVID-19 is reported in Armenia village
The infected person had attended a funeral in another village…
 28 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in critical condition
The minister of health informed…
 COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in Karvachar community of Karabakh
The Artsakh Information Headquarters reported…
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,273 in Armenia
A total of 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos