US expects to develop COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021

US authorities expect to develop a vaccine against the new coronavirus by January 2021, but cannot guarantee that it will succeed, top US health official Anthony Fauci told CNN.

There are a number of situations in which difficulties may arise, he noted adding that earlier the US authorities selected several promising projects to create a drug.

As NBC reported on Friday, citing sources, at an intermediate stage, American experts intend to test at least 14 potential vaccines against coronavirus.

As Foci explained, it cannot be ruled out that suddenly there would be doubts about the safety of the vaccine. He assured that American experts are doing everything possible to develop a vaccine by January.

Foci said several US agencies are involved in vaccine development. These include the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration, part of the US Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Defense.