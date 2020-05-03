Boris Johnson says doctors prepared to announce his death

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an interview with The Sun shared his memories of his treatment for COVID-19.

According to Johnson, he was given “litres and litres of oxygen” to keep him alive.

“It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it. They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario.

"I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place.

“The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong.

"It was hard to believe that in just a few days my health had deteriorated to this extent. I remember feeling frustrated. I couldn’t understand why I wasn’t getting better," he said.

"I did have the most fantastic care. It was awe-inspiring to see how they look after people and I was very lucky.”

On March 26, the UK PM tested positive for COVID-19. Ten days later he was hospitalized, and a little later he was transferred to the intensive care unit.