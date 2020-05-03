News
Over one million people visit Shanghai on May holidays
Over one million people visit Shanghai on May holidays
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Over one million people visited Shanghai’s 130 main tourist attractions on Friday and Saturday, Xinhua reported.

According to it, Shanghai received 456,000 visitors on Friday and 633,000 more on Saturday.

The city authorities took all possible measures to ensure safety to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

The number of visitors should not exceed 30% of the actual capacity of the site.

In addition, tourists should wear protective masks and present health certificates. When visiting the attractions, the temperature of visitors is also measured.
