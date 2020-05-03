News
US intelligence believes China intentionally conceals coronavirus origin
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US Congressman Mike Johnson discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the steps towards calling China to account, Fox News reported.

"I think we need to take decisive action. And so we proposed in our framework that China, really the government there, be held accountable," Johnson said Saturday. "How do you do that? Well, we could end these visas, for example, that Chinese government officials used to bring themselves and their families into the U.S. to take advantage of educational opportunities in leisure and otherwise until they retract their outrageous claims that somehow America was responsible for the coronavirus problem."

According to him, there were "a lot of things" the US could do to get China to allow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) access to research the origins of the coronavirus.

"Look, there's a lot of things that we can do in terms of forcing their hand to have the CDC be able to have access to China to further research how this pandemic came about and how we can better respond to it," Johnson said. "We need to investigate the WHO [World Health Organization] and their connection to China, as well."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
