Armenian PM congratulates Poland PM on national holiday

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki on the National Day.
Armenia highly appreciates the centuries-old friendship between two countries, built on strong foundations, as well as the further development and deepening of relations with Poland in all areas of mutual interest, he said.
According to him, an additional stimulus to the Armenian-Polish mutually beneficial cooperation is provided by the expanding Armenia-EU agenda from year to year and the active involvement of Armenia in the Eastern Partnership.