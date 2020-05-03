Rouhani: Mosques to re-open in Iran in cities with low risk of coronavirus infection

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that mosques will re-open in 132 cities from Monday, Tasnim reported.
“Pointing to a countrywide initiative that categorizes various regions as white, yellow and red zones according to the level of the threat posed by the coronavirus, the president said mosques in 132 cities with white or “low-risk” situation will reopen tomorrow,” the source ntoed.
The Iranian president also said that over 78 million people have already been tested for coronavirus, and further testing of another 30 million people is expected.
Earlier, the Iranian health ministry reported that 80% of those infected with coronavirus disease had already completely recovered and have been discharged.