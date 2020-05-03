News
Monday
May 04
Scientists discover new cause of death when infected with COVID-19
Scientists discover new cause of death when infected with COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Scientists have identified a new cause affecting the mortality rate due to coronavirus infection.

According to Research Square, researchers from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation and the University of East Anglia found a correlation between the average level of vitamin D in the human body and mortality due to COVID-19.

"We have identified the mean levels of vitamin D for 20 Europeans Countries for which we have also got the data regarding the morbidity and mortality caused by COVID-19," the study said. "The mean level of vitamin D (average 56mmol/L, STDEV 10.61) in each country was strongly associated with the number of cases/1M (mean 295.95, STDEV 298.73 p=0.004, respectively with the mortality/1M (mean 5.96, STDEV 15.13, p < 0.00001)."

The lowest levels of vitamin D and the highest mortality from coronavirus were found in countries with an aging population, especially in Spain, Italy, and Switzerland.

This is also the most vulnerable group of the population for COVID-19.

"We believe, that we can advise Vitamin D supplementation to protect against SARS-CoV2 infection," the study noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
