Media: Kim Jong-un has no surgery or any other medical intervention

Armenian PM holding special discussion

US intelligence believes China intentionally conceals coronavirus origin

Arrested Gurgen Khachatryan says destruction of business structure is on agenda

89 Russian citizens heading from Yerevan to Sochi

EU leaders send messages on World Press Freedom Day

Galaxy Group of Companies director Gurgen Khachatryan arrested

Armenian PM to hold live-stream later today

Pirates kidnap 9 Georgian sailors in Africa

5 citizens are in isolation in Artsakh amid coronavirus

Over one million people visit Shanghai on May holidays

Armenian FM issues statement on World Press Freedom Day

Rouhani: Mosques to re-open in Iran in cities with low risk of coronavirus infection

Armenian Ombudsman: COVID-19 created unexpected challenges for media and journalism this year

May 3 marks World Press Freedom Day

Armenian health ministry: 320 doctors test positive for COVID-19, no deaths reported

113 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armenia, 2 patients die

Armenian PM congratulates Poland PM on national holiday

Latest casualty from COVID-19 are 79-year-old woman and 58-year-old man

Boris Johnson says doctors prepared to announce his death

Trump says he is happy to see Kim Jong-un back

US expects to develop COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021

Yerevan-Sochi charter flight scheduled for Sunday

Attorney: Documents, work computer confiscated from car of new director of Armenia’s Ucom company

From which countries was Armenia citizens’ return to homeland organized?

Armenian PM shares new photo with his daughter

5,000 people in Russia have applied to embassy to return to Armenia

Armenia PM attends parliament majority faction meeting

Rich Construction CJSC director detained in Yerevan on suspicion of shooting at father and son

Lawyer: Armenia National Security Service unlawfully trying to search Ucom company ex-director’s office

29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia’s Gegharkunik in last 2 days

Pastinfo.am. Armenia ex-official’s son’s mother, wife are called to National Security Service

First case of COVID-19 is reported in Armenia village

Attorney: Search underway in apartment of new director of Ucom company of Armenia

Lawyer: Armenia parliament deputy speaker received concussion

28 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in critical condition

COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in Karvachar community of Karabakh

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 170 times in passing week

Trump intends to nominate new US ambassador to Ukraine

13 people are arrested in connection with incidents in Armenia’s Gavar

City of Smile charitable foundation of Armenia launches online charity fundraiser

Armenia defense minister visits Karabakh military units

Armenia political scientist: We will be in crisis situation at least until 2022

Armenia political scientist: No one can take $4mn-worth smuggled cigarettes out without authorities’ knowledge

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,273 in Armenia

Woman, 47, is bitten by snake in Armenia village

Fire breaks out in gasoline truck in Yerevan

Tanzania constitutional and legal affairs minister dies

Kim Jong Un reappears in public after 20-day absence

Cyprus preparing to host tourists again

UNICEF: Youngsters’ lives are at stake

ARF-D Repats' Advisory Office: Zareh Sinanyan accepts that he has failed in his mission

Russian minister and his deputy infected with COVID-19

Ameria Bank representative: Crisis caused by pandemic won't lead to Armenian financial system's collapse

Armenia PM's wife's Office in need of volunteers to read and reply to letters

Armenia Investigative Committee: 15 charged under case of Gavar incidents

Court postpones examination of motion to arrest Armenia ex-finance minister's son

Armenian freedom fighter has health problems, says government is obliged to help

Artsakh Information Headquarters: Border checkpoint of Kovsakan to be reopened

Biden denies former aide's sexual assault allegations

Karabakh President visits Martuni region, told about agricultural activities

Japan to start anti-coronavirus drugs to 43 countries

Ex-advisor to Armenian PM sues ex-Prime Minister Hrant Bagratyan

Police Colonel: Gloves and face masks have been given to all Karabakh police officers at checkpoints

27-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Armenia, shooting occurs in Yerevan, 01.05.20 digest

Armenian analyst: US actions against Tehran don't correspond to humanitarian approach

Number of oil and gas rigs falls in April worldwide by almost a quarter

Official: Temperature of all citizens entering Karabakh is being checked

Fisher dies after incident between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan at Caspian Sea

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker on employment rights violations in country

Copper, other non-ferrous metal prices fall after Trump threatens with new tariffs on Chinese goods

Rescuers find body of man in apartment in Armenia's Armavir Province

Hraparak.am: Several ambassadors meet with Armenia ex-official’s son

Armenia ex-National Security Service director's attorneys to draft and file civil claim

Teen dies from electric shock in Armenia’s Goris

Armenian deputy education minister on distance learning

Trump says COVID-19 comes from the Chinese lab

Analyst doesn't rule out Turkey's pressure on Armenian community due to Catholicos lawsuit

Another Karabakh patient who recovered from COVID-19 to be discharged from hospital Friday

WHO calls on China to invite its experts to investigate COVID-19 origin

Restrictions in Armenia’s Maralik, Dzorakap settlements are lifted as of Friday

Azerbaijani residents of Georgia's Marneuli hold protest

Armenia Police internal investigation ordered in connection with incidents in Gavar

Ukrainian MPs organize party at restaurant during lockdown

Politik.am: Fight occurs in Armenia government building

Armenia Commandant for state of emergency issues statement

Man, 33, is wounded in Yerevan shooting (PHOTOS)

Armenia to lift restrictions on movement of citizens starting from May 4

Medical supplies worth AMD 26.5mn are donated to Armenia healthcare system

World’s biggest puzzle can be created as result of pan-Armenian flash mob

Health ministry: Armenia has capacity to conduct 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day

Armenia PM posts video of patients recovering from COVID-19 at a hospital

Big online pan-Armenian concert expected to last 8 hours (PHOTOS)

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan to undergo diagnostic surgery

Pompeo says the US will do everything to prevent Iran from buying armored vehicles from Russia or China

Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Milla Jovovich, other celebrities join 'TOVMASYAN' Charity Foundation auction (PHOTOS)

Trump to leave White House for the 1st time in a month

Only few hours left before big pan-Armenian interactive online concert (PHOTOS)

Kyrgyzstan citizen has road accident in Armenia, there are injured

Armenian PM: AMD 57.3 billion allocated within 13 anti-crisis measures amid COVID-19