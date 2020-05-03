EU leaders send messages on World Press Freedom Day

EU leaders have sent messages on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

According to the European Council, Charles Michel, "during COVID-19 crisis it’s no exaggeration to say credible, fact-based information can save lives.

On #WorldPressFreedomDay, I pay special tribute to all the journalists who everyday keep us better informed & safer. You are the cornerstone of our democracies.

Thank you," he tweeted.

In turn, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said: "Despite the additional risks and challenges arising from COVID-19 pandemic, journalists and media workers all over the world are continuing their essential work, sometimes in difficult circumstances. They are giving a voice to the most vulnerable, making sure their stories are heard. They are bringing testimonies from less accessible areas, including conflict zones. They are providing essential information about the often devastating impact of the pandemic in different parts of the world as well as uplifting stories of solidarity and courage."

EU authorities in recent months have intensified efforts to search for and identify misinformation in European and foreign media, attaching particular importance to identifying fake news from abroad.