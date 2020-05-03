Meeting led by Armenian PM held in the government

A regular meeting on anti-crisis measures aimed at neutralizing the effects of coronavirus was held today led by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in the government, government's press service reported.

The promotion of high technology and steps to stimulate the development of information technology in the long term were on the agenda.

Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan presented the results of a study done to assess the impact of coronavirus on the normal course of work of IT organizations, and options for solving problems.

An exchange of views took place in this regard, during which the participants touched upon support mechanisms and the use of tools with development logic, the introduction of strategic long-term mechanisms, and other issues. A number of observations and suggestions were presented.

The PM noted that the stimulation of the technology sector by state support tools is important not only from the point of view of solving the problems caused by the current situation but also in the context of promoting the technological priorities of Armenia.

He instructed to develop a support plan based on the discussion, as well as proposals on long-term development mechanisms.