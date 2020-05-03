Armenian deputy PM: Now we can service at least several thousand active cases

The collapse of the healthcare system did not occur amid the restrictions in Armenia, Armnina deputy PM Tigran Avinyan said on Sunday.
His remarks came during a meeting with the participation of the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and health minister Arsen Torosyan.
“Now we can serve at least several thousand active cases," he noted.
In turn, Pashinyan said that the point of penalizing violators of the introduced rules is to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“We are moving on to a decentralized struggle, the subtlety of which is that every Armenian citizen takes on his share of responsibility not to get infected and not to infect,” the PM said.
Arsen Torosyan, in turn, noted that all countries are moving towards a decentralized struggle.