Armenian health minister says number of COVID-19 severe cases increased

The increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus in recent days in Armenia is due to several factors, starting with the fact that weakenings were introduced, said Armenian health minister Arsen Torosyan on Sunday.

His remarks came during the meeting with PM Nikol Pashinyan and deputy PM Tigran Avinyan.

According to him, the number of severe cases has also increased. "Today we have already had 65 citizens in serious condition and 35 in extremely serious condition, nine of whom are connected to mechanical ventilation devices," he noted.

"Currently, there are 850 patients in hospitals and about 350 people in hotels," the minister added.