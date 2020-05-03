News
Pompeo: There is 'enormous' evidence that coronavirus came from Wuhan lab
Pompeo: There is 'enormous' evidence that coronavirus came from Wuhan lab
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that there is 'enormous evidence' that the coronavirus came from the Chinese Wuhan lab.

"There's enormous evidence that that's where this began. We've said from the beginning that this was a virus that originated in Wuhan, China. We took a lot of grief for that from the outset. But I think the whole world can see now," he told ABC.

Pompeo refused to explain whether he believes that the virus was intentionally spread. "Look, the best experts so far seem to think it was man-made. I have no reason to disbelieve that at this point," he noted.

"Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running substandard laboratories. These are not the first times that we've had a world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese lab," Pompeo said as well.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
