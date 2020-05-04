May 4 is International Firefighters' Day, Calend reports.
International Firefighters' Day has been declared as a result of several tragic events related to the extinguishing of a forest fire in December 1998 in Australia. At that time, five firefighters were killed while on duty.
This was not the first time firefighters had been killed, but it was that day that prompted people to launch an international day to honor firefighters and pay tribute to those firefighters who died in the line of duty.
The initiative was adopted in many countries.
The day of honoring Saint Florian, who is considered the patron saint of firefighters, was chosen as the day to mark International Firefighters' Day.