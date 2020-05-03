Chinese scientists find reason for effectiveness of remdesivir

Chinese scientists have figured out the mechanism of action of remdesivir, which was approved in the US for emergency treatment of a new coronavirus, MK reported.

According to the Science journal, the drug has the ability to block replicase, which is necessary for the replication of coronavirus.

The material reports that the method of cryoelectron microscopy was used for the study.

The drug was developed in 2015 by the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases in conjunction with Gilead Sciences.