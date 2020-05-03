Israeli Supreme Court begins discussions on Netanyahu's future

The Israeli Supreme Court has begun discussions regarding the fate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: the court has to decide whether it is possible to allow the prime minister, who has been charged with criminal charges, to form a government, the AP reported.
The decision to be made by the court within a week is shaping up as a watershed moment in Israeli history.
If the court does not allow Netanyahu to return for another term, it will almost certainly lead to an unprecedented fourth consecutive election in just over one year and will provoke anger, perhaps a fierce reaction from his supporters, who may accuse the court of inappropriate political interference.
If the court decides in favor of the Israeli PM, this step will be considered by critics of the Israeli PM as a further weakening of the country by fragile democratic institutions and Netanyahu’s victory, based on avoiding prosecution.
“The High Court of Justice is facing its most important verdict ever,” former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, a staunch critic of Netanyahu’s, wrote in the Haaretz daily.
“The High Court can make its name for generations in one moment’s brave decision,” he wrote. “On the other hand, should the court opt for legalistic niceties, irrespective under what intricate pretexts, it too will be crushed further down the road.”