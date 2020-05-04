News
Trump says US intelligence had not warned him of COVID-19 threat until late January
Trump says US intelligence had not warned him of COVID-19 threat until late January
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The reports that the first warnings of US intelligence about the danger of the novel coronavirus were sent to US President Donald Trump in early January are not accurate. The US leader announced about this on his Twitter page on Sunday.

“Intelligence has just reported to me that I was correct, and that they did NOT bring up the CoronaVirus subject matter until late into January, just prior to my banning China from the U.S. Also, they only spoke of the Virus in a very non-threatening, or matter of fact, manner,” Trump tweeted. “Fake News got it wrong again,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
