Kazakh CEC terminates powers of Senate MP Dariga Nazarbayeva
Kazakh CEC terminates powers of Senate MP Dariga Nazarbayeva
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan terminated the parliamentary powers of Dariga Nazarbayeva, Tengrinews.kz reported.

On May 2, a presidential decree was published on the termination of powers of the daughter of the first president of Kazakhstan, Dariga Nazarbayeva. Qasym-Jomart Tokayev later thanked Dariga Nazarbayev on Twitter.

Dariga Nazarbayeva became the Senate speaker on March 20, 2019. On August 12, 2019, President Qasym-Jomart Tokayev reappointed Dariga Nazarbayev as a Senate MP.
