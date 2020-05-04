News
Monday
May 04
Trump believes China takes no measures in time to combat COVID-19 spread
Trump believes China takes no measures in time to combat COVID-19 spread
Region:World News
Theme: Society

US President Donald Trump believes that the Chinese authorities have not taken timely measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Washington intends to find out what was due to this, TASS reported.

On Sunday, Trump told Fox News that the virus came from China and they should have stopped it right away.

We will have to find out what this reason was, Trump added.

Trump is convinced that the Chinese authorities made a mistake at the early stage of the fight against the spread of coronavirus, and then misled the world community in an attempt to hide it.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that Washington had evidence that coronavirus had allegedly begun to spread from a Wuhan lab.
