Armenia PM: Border village will have fully-repaired road this year
Armenia PM: Border village will have fully-repaired road this year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The residents of Berkaber border village in Tavush Province have been raising the issue of repairing their village road for at least 25 years. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"This year the people of Berkaber will have a fully-repaired road. The work is in full swing.

By the way, the authorities have promised to repair the road in all the elections that were held in the history of the Third Republic. I should also mention that the road has not been repaired since 1980," Pashinyan added.
Հայերեն
