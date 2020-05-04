Armenia official monitors, on location, road construction work in some provinces (PHOTOS)

Within the framework of his working visit to Kotayk, Lori, and Tavush Provinces of Armenia, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Suren Papikyan, on Sunday monitored, on location, the road construction works of a number of road sections.
During the visit, the minister also monitored the ongoing repair work at the 4km long road section of Berkaber border village and at the road leading to Makaravank Monastery in Tavush Province. These roads will be asphalted for the first time and will be put into operation between August and September.