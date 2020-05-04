News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Trump wants US schools and universities to resume classes in September
Trump wants US schools and universities to resume classes in September
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

US President Donald Trump seeks to ensure the country's schools and universities resume classes in September as usual. 

His remarks came on the air of Fox News, TASS reported.

In most US states, only stores and pharmacies are currently operating amid the pandemic. Restaurants and cafes accept only takeaway orders. Gyms, museums, educational institutions, cinemas, and theaters are closed. The US President announced on April 16 that authorities were embarking on a country discovery. The administration released new recommendations for phasing out measures. Trump noted the governors will be able to decide when to remove restrictions since the situation in each state is different.

According to Johns Hopkins University, over 1.15 million COVID-19 cases were recorded in the US, over 67.6 thousand people died.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Special entry, exit procedure for Armenia’s Vardenis is extended
The Governor of Gegharkunik Province informed…
 Latest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were 3 men, 1 woman
The Ministry of Health informed…
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,507 in Armenia, 4 new deaths reported
A total of 121 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded…
 Belgium beginning quarantine removal process, which will take at least 4 months
Starting Monday, Belgium will also make it mandatory to use face masks in public places...
 Trump believes China takes no measures in time to combat COVID-19 spread
We will have to find out what this reason was...
 Trump says US intelligence had not warned him of COVID-19 threat until late January
He tweeted that the reports that the first warnings were sent to him in early January were not accurate…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos