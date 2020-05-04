Trump wants US schools and universities to resume classes in September

US President Donald Trump seeks to ensure the country's schools and universities resume classes in September as usual.

His remarks came on the air of Fox News, TASS reported.

In most US states, only stores and pharmacies are currently operating amid the pandemic. Restaurants and cafes accept only takeaway orders. Gyms, museums, educational institutions, cinemas, and theaters are closed. The US President announced on April 16 that authorities were embarking on a country discovery. The administration released new recommendations for phasing out measures. Trump noted the governors will be able to decide when to remove restrictions since the situation in each state is different.

According to Johns Hopkins University, over 1.15 million COVID-19 cases were recorded in the US, over 67.6 thousand people died.