Road leading to Makaravank Monastery is being fully repaired, Armenia PM says (PHOTOS)
Road leading to Makaravank Monastery is being fully repaired, Armenia PM says (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The road leading from Achajur village to Makaravank Monastery is also being fully repaired. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"It simply came to our notice then. The road from the village to the monastery has never been completely paved; will be from this year, ”he added.

"This road has never seen a repair of such a scale. The road from the village to the monastic complex has never been completely asphalted; it will [asphalted] as of this year,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն
