CEC chief: In case of snap elections, campaign in Armenia should last not 14 but 28 days
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There may be problems while holding snap elections in Armenia Tigran Mukuchyan, Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), said this at Monday’s sitting of the parliamentary Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs while discussing the CEC activities.

Thus, according to him, as the separate conditions set out in the Electoral Code are not fully clarified, processes are emerging that need to be implemented over a longer period of time. "We believe that during the snap elections, particularly the national [elections], 28 days should be allocated for the campaign," Mukuchyan explained. "We believe that [currently-specified] 14 days are too few to present the views and approaches of all political forces to the voters."

In this regard, according to the CEC chief, they intend to submit a legislative initiative to amend the Electoral Code.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
