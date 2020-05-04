News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
EEU prepares draft COVID-19 prevention plan
EEU prepares draft COVID-19 prevention plan
Region:Russia
Theme: Society

At the initiative of Rospotrebnadzor—the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) countries have prepared a comprehensive draft plan to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Rospotrebnadzor website reported on Monday.

It is also reported that the implementation of this comprehensive program will improve the epidemiological situation in the EEU countries in connection with COVID-19, and will strengthen the potential of these countries in the prevention of and response to infection threats.

To note, Armenia is also a member in the EEU.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian ruling party MP: More than one third of employed citizens may be unemployed
The breach of economic ties caused by the coronavirus...
 Armenia PM on capital expenditures in education, science, culture and sport
In this context, Vice-Chairman of the Urban...
 Pentagon accuses Russia and China of promoting interests amid COVID-19
His remarks came in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Stampa...
 Head of Armenian parliament receiving letters from counterparts of different countries
Over the past week, Mirzoyan has received letters...
 Minister: Armenia healthcare workers are recovering from COVID-19, continuing their work again
There have been cases where healthcare workers became infected, not in the hospital, but at home…
 90 patients undergoing treatment at Gyumri infection hospital, 24 asymptomatic patients to be transferred
There are 19 patients who have been transported to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos