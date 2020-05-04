EEU prepares draft COVID-19 prevention plan

At the initiative of Rospotrebnadzor—the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) countries have prepared a comprehensive draft plan to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Rospotrebnadzor website reported on Monday.
It is also reported that the implementation of this comprehensive program will improve the epidemiological situation in the EEU countries in connection with COVID-19, and will strengthen the potential of these countries in the prevention of and response to infection threats.
To note, Armenia is also a member in the EEU.