Armenian ruling party MP: More than one third of employed citizens may be unemployed

The breach of economic ties caused by the coronavirus situation has had an impact on employees around the world in this or that way. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee on Healthcare and Social Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia, deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance Narek Zeynalyan said today and added that this concerns about 3,300,000,000 people.
“The people who work in catering, wholesale and retail trade, real estate, processing industry and several other sectors are the most vulnerable,” he said, adding that, as of January 1, 2020, nearly 209,000 citizens were working in the mentioned sectors and that this makes up nearly 35% of the total number of people working in Armenia.