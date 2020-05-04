News
Armenia Ararat Province governor reports 320 COVID-19 cases
Armenia Ararat Province governor reports 320 COVID-19 cases
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Governor of Ararat Province of Armenia Garik Sargsyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Based on the latest data, there are 320 COVID-19 cases in Ararat Province, 140 patients have recovered and 4 have died. Currently, 176 patients are undergoing treatment.

Dear citizens, as is known, some restrictions have been lifted during the state of emergency, but this doesn’t mean that there is no more risk. We need to continue to strictly follow all rules of hygiene, restrict interaction with people as much as possible and be responsible.”
