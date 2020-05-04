News
Armenia MPs endorse trade, investment agreement with Singapore
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – This agreement complements the major package agreement between the EEU and Singapore. Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Economy Varos Simonyan stated this at Monday’s sitting of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration, during the discussion of the matter of ratification of the agreement on trade services and investments between Armenia and Singapore.

The Deputy Minister noted that given the fact that this agreement contains services and investments in various domains, several separate agencies of Armenia were responsible for its implementation.

After the debates, the MPs endorsed this agreement.

To note, Armenia is also a member in the EEU.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
