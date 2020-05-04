News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
FM: Since mid-March, over two thousand Armenians return
FM: Since mid-March, over two thousand Armenians return
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Since mid-March, more than two thousand Armenian citizens have returned to their homeland, said Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday.

According to him, 2,035 citizens returned to Armenia with the active participation of the MFA.

He noted the process of returning the citizens of the republic from Italy, Georgia, Angola, Poland, India, Russia, Israel, the US, Turkey, the UAE, Sudan, Iraq, Ukraine, Syria, Kuwait, Lebanon has been organized since March 15. 

According to him, on May 6, 30 citizens are expected to return from Kazakhstan as well as 12 citizens of Armenia will return to their homeland from Jordan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian ruling party MP: More than one third of employed citizens may be unemployed
The breach of economic ties caused by the coronavirus...
 Armenia PM on capital expenditures in education, science, culture and sport
In this context, Vice-Chairman of the Urban...
 Pentagon accuses Russia and China of promoting interests amid COVID-19
His remarks came in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Stampa...
 Head of Armenian parliament receiving letters from counterparts of different countries
Over the past week, Mirzoyan has received letters...
 Minister: Armenia healthcare workers are recovering from COVID-19, continuing their work again
There have been cases where healthcare workers became infected, not in the hospital, but at home…
 90 patients undergoing treatment at Gyumri infection hospital, 24 asymptomatic patients to be transferred
There are 19 patients who have been transported to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos