FM: Since mid-March, over two thousand Armenians return

Since mid-March, more than two thousand Armenian citizens have returned to their homeland, said Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday.
According to him, 2,035 citizens returned to Armenia with the active participation of the MFA.
He noted the process of returning the citizens of the republic from Italy, Georgia, Angola, Poland, India, Russia, Israel, the US, Turkey, the UAE, Sudan, Iraq, Ukraine, Syria, Kuwait, Lebanon has been organized since March 15.
According to him, on May 6, 30 citizens are expected to return from Kazakhstan as well as 12 citizens of Armenia will return to their homeland from Jordan.