US Supreme Court to review Trump tax records

The Supreme Court will hear tax cases against US President Donald Trump.
According to straitstimes.com, in historic first, US Supreme Court will be broadcast live.
This is not the first year that many courts in the US have been using this opportunity provided by modern technology, but at such a high level this is happening for the first time - in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, RG reported.
Moreover, the meeting will be broadcast live by several media outlets.
The Supreme Court will have to consider the appeal filed by Trump's lawyers for decisions of lower courts. Those obliged the president to provide tax records and bank statements for eight years. Trump's opponents are trying to find evidence of a possible violation of the law, for example, to prove that he paid compensation for the silence of the porn actress Stormy Daniels.
The president has so far refused to publish declarations, stating that they are audited by the tax service. This data can shed light on the size of Trump's condition, his debt obligations, and transactions during the period when he was a businessman.
By the way, by law, US presidents are not required to do this, but Trump's predecessors still usually disclosed data on their income. The Supreme Court must put an end to this dispute.