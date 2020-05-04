News
Monday
May 04
News
Armenia CEC chief reports on successful conduct of 2018-2019 elections
Armenia CEC chief reports on successful conduct of 2018-2019 elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – In 2018, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia organized and held snap elections in the National Assembly and within the Council of Elders of Yerevan. Tigran Mukuchyan, Chairman of the CEC, said this at Monday’s sitting of the parliamentary Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs while discussing the CEC activities.

In addition, according to him, local self-government elections were held in 170 communities of the country in 2018 and 2019.

Mukuchyan added that there were 475 polling stations during the elections in Yerevan, and 241 electoral frauds were reported, and they are registered in the relevant register. At the same time, the CEC chief noted that no electoral fraud was reported in 342 polling stations of the capital city.

Tigran Mukuchyan also noted that no lawsuits were filed by political opponents at any polling station in Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
