Armenia Ministry of Health: It is desirable for us that COVID-19 restrictions remain long in place
Armenia Ministry of Health: It is desirable for us that COVID-19 restrictions remain long in place
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – Even the actual state of emergency does not preclude an extended but eased regime of COVID-19-related restrictions in Armenia. The Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan, said this in a conversation with journalists on Monday.

When asked whether he agrees with the lifting of some of the state of emergency restrictions and to the reports that with this step, the government puts the accountability on the citizens, Torosyan said. "The government is a collegial body, decisions are made often by consensus, sometimes by voting. The opinion of a member of the government does not always become a basis for a final decision. If I look [at this matter] strictly professionally, yes, it is desirable for us that the restrictions remain long in place. But can the state live long under the regime of restrictions? The answer to that question is no, it can't.

The state of emergency allows us to both ease and, if necessary, again tighten those restrictions, which is always possible. Even the actual state of emergency does not preclude an extended but eased regime of restrictions.

The government never puts the accountability on others."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
