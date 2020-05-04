Obligations of parties to Karabakh conflict should be proportionate and comparable, Armenian FM claims

The obligations of the parties to the Karabakh conflict must be proportionate and comparable, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said Monday at the parliament.
Asked to comment the former president of Armenia admitted in one of the interviews that the option of exchanging territories for status would be proposed, the FM noted that there is history in the issue, but there is no result, and it is not worth commenting on the subjunctive mood. According to him, for the current government, it was important to identify all those areas in which the process can not move.
“This concerns the disproportion of obligations. We can’t accept a situation where it is expected that we must take on specific obligations and have a fuzzy obligation on the other hand. We cannot move this way, no one can agree to a similar situation," he said noting that the Armenian side said yes to compromises, and this "means comparable obligations".
"The issue is very complicated. However, it is impossible for us to create a situation where security will be undermined, now or over time. Comparability and proportionality of obligations. We have no intention of ending the talks or leading them into a dead end. There is no alternative to a peaceful settlement, the alternative is a catastrophe,” the FM concluded.