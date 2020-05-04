Minister: Armenia healthcare workers are recovering from COVID-19, continuing their work again

YEREVAN. – Fortunately, the healthcare workers of Armenia are recovering, continuing their work again. The Minister of Health, Arsen Torosyan, said this Monday at the briefing with journalists in the National Assembly, when asked whether the country will have any problems with its medical workers in connection with the spread of COVID-19.
"We have to make sure we don't have a problem," the minister said, in particular. "We must do everything possible to ensure that this number does not suddenly reach a critical level (…). [But] there are solutions in those cases, too. In recent days, almost no new medical staff have been diagnosed [with the coronavirus], and there very few; and these are the residual cases that we are gradually finding through research. There have been cases where healthcare workers became infected, not in the hospital, but at home. That's why, regardless of our profession, we have to do everything in the same way, in all environments, especially the healthcare workers, so that the patients they treat do not have serious consequences."