News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian FM claims promotion in talks cannot be at the expense of security
Armenian FM claims promotion in talks cannot be at the expense of security
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Armenian side stands for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Monday at the parliament.

According to him, an alternative to negotiations is a disaster. 

“The disaster will affect everyone. This is a responsibility to the societies of countries and the region. But it does not follow from this that we can go forward at the expense of our own security. Threat exclusion is necessary,” he noted.

Asked to comment on the information about phased and package options, the FM noted: “If someone thinks that there can be such a phased option where proportionality of obligations is violated, he is very mistaken.”

According to him, it is necessary to create a package version where obligations are controllable, proportionate, comparable.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM: Being constructive doesn't mean working in situation posing risk for national interests
Asked if it is likely that something will be imposed on...
 Obligations of parties to Karabakh conflict should be proportionate and comparable, Armenian FM claims
“This concerns the disproportion of obligations...
 We do not refuse to participate in Artsakh talks, Armenian FM claims
“But we are not giving up on this...
 FM: Armenia will not make unilateral concessions on Karabakh
“No one can expect any steps from Armenia, involving concessions, and that could harm our national security...
 Tanks, artillery used against civilian population in Getashen, Martunashen, Artsakh MFA says
On April 30, 1991, the massive shelling of Getashen and Martunashen villages of the Shahumyan region launched the operation ‘Koltso...
 Karabakh President on Lavrov's statement: There will be no going back to past
Both in terms of territories and status…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos