Armenian FM claims promotion in talks cannot be at the expense of security

The Armenian side stands for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Monday at the parliament.
According to him, an alternative to negotiations is a disaster.
“The disaster will affect everyone. This is a responsibility to the societies of countries and the region. But it does not follow from this that we can go forward at the expense of our own security. Threat exclusion is necessary,” he noted.
Asked to comment on the information about phased and package options, the FM noted: “If someone thinks that there can be such a phased option where proportionality of obligations is violated, he is very mistaken.”
According to him, it is necessary to create a package version where obligations are controllable, proportionate, comparable.